Alo Health: Acid Reflux

>> lisa: bellin health and appleton here with suggestions to get rid of acid reflux.

>> guest: we all need a little advice.

>> lisa: can help people get off the medications they've been on a long time.

How?

>> guest: the reason you want to get off the medications is they weren't meant to be used for more than 6 to 8 weeks at a time for they have serious side effects of your own longer than that.

Most people don't know that.

People who come to see me are on them 15 to 20 years and then we deal with the complications.

I'm careful saying we don't treat those things.

What we do is replace the stomach lining with healthy tissue.

Once we do that through nutrition changes and supplement like digestive enzymes, then if they're able under their doctors care to wean off their medication and they don't have to be on them lifelong.

>> lisa: this is through something called your nutrition course.

>> guest: that program is where we really focus on diet and digestion.we do lab testing to figure out what your body needs as far as what foods are good for it and what foods are causing problems. we have about 90 different enzyme supplements on the shelf, but i have no idea what to use until we test you.

The lab testing gives guidance as far as what enzyme supplementation we need to use.

As a critical piece.

We are so passionate about helping you get off these medications.

>> brittany: if you have been on medication for long time, sometimes it can be stressful.

Talk about client perspective and what they're going to experience when they come to you to get help getting off the meds.

>> guest: the first thing people say to us almost all the time is they have hope it's not a lifetime thing.

They were told 15 years ago they would be a lifetime medications.

They find hope.

They find the process is quick and simple.

They're shocked by that.

I can explain that if we are ready through my little demo.

>> lisa: let us see.

>> guest: this represents properly digested food in the body which will not lead to the wearing away of the stomach lining which causes acid reflux problems in the first place.

This represents undigested food which will lead to the wearing away of the stomach lining.when someone is taking in foods, they're probably being digested food the nutrients can be very absorbable to the cells in the body.

That's what this represents.

If a person is on medication, first bill they take will slow down there digestive process.

When they take the food in, it's not being broken down.

As not being liquefied and broken down in the body.

They are not absorbing the carbs, fats, proteins, vitamins, electrolytes.

It's not absorbing the food and nutrients that causes the side effects we find when people are on lifelong medications.

You need food to do this in your body and we help you do that.

>> lisa: makes sense.

