If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

donald trump and wife melania have new twitter handles.

Following his inauguration as the 45-th president of the united states - trump switched his account to at-potus -- melania can now tweet as at-flotus.

The obama administration handled over the twitter handles for the official white house accounts friday at exactly 12:01 p-m.

### ((jaclyn)) samsung is blaming the batteries for its galaxy note-seven phones catching on fire.

The company says the batteries were poorly designed and manufactured, which led to the fires.

The announcement was the company's second attempt to explain what went wrong with the phones.

The company stopped selling note-sevens in october, wiping out billions of dollars from its balance sheets.

### ((jaclyn)) united airlines domestic flights across the country are moving again after being grounded due to a computer issue sunday evening.

The airline tweeted shortly after eight p-m eastern that all domestic flights weren't taking off.

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop.

### ((jaclyn)) there will never be any doubt how much a texas man loves president donald trump.

Instead of showing his support through keychains, t-shirts or even a lawn sign.... lubbock resident goober williamson inking decided to tattoo the president's name across his neck.

All to honor what williamson believes will be the greatest presidency in american history.

### ((jaclyn)) the new movie "a dog's purpose" was expected to be a hit with families when it opens next week, but then the website tmz released video showing a terrified german shepherd resisting while filming a water scene.

The american humane society is investigating the incident and peta called the decision to cancel the premiere "appropriate".

The group is also planning to protest the film's opening.

