Detectives Examine Todd Smith's Laptop for Evidence

Todd Smith murder trial continues Monday with evidence presented from Smith's laptop, including GPS software.

Present more physical evidence to the jury during another day of testimony in the todd smith murder trial.

((eric)) eyewitness news reporter chantelle navarro has been in court most of the day.

Chantelle, the main focus was something found on todd's laptop?

((chantelle)) that's right, eric.

Winnebago county sheriff's detective bob juanez took the stand today.

And he says - when he examined todd smith's laptop - he found the g-p-s tracking software "super trackstick."

That's the same program that was deleted two days after katrina smith's disappearance.

Juanez also said gps pings matched the locations of where katrina's belongings were found - near the rock river.

They also found a file labeled 'ks, 10- 4-12'... k-s for katrina smith.

And that date... october 4th, 2012... the same day katrina and the man she had an affair... guy gabriel... first had drinks together.

Juanez also read aloud a letter written by todd smith... addressed to his wife.

Det.

Bob juanez, winnebago county sheriff's office "please know this.

I trust you, i know what kind of person you are and i know that your integrity would prevent you from cheating."

((chantelle)) prosecutors rested their case this afternoon.

And - it's now the defense's turn.

Court is in recess until 9am tomorrow.

Eric.

((eric))