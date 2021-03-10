Woman sentenced for murder

A 66-year-old woman who killed her husband's ex wife will spend the rest of her life in prison.

That ruling was made today - in montgomery county circuit court.

Whag's kylie khan reports.

<< kylie khan: it was an early saturday morning in october of 2013 when raminder kaur shot and killed preeta gabba.

John mccarthy: mister taneja was formerly married to the victim in this case.

They came up from tennessee.

They traveled 600 miles.

It was 600 miles of premeditation.

Kylie khan: this video shows kaur and her husband baldeo taneja buying two guns at a shop in tennessee where they lived.

They then drove to montgomery county, claiming they were here for an amway conference.

What cemented the judge's decision was the premeditation and planning that went into the murder.

John mccarthy: this was overwhelming premedidation.

This is not something where taking the life of miss gabba happened in seconds.

This is something that was plotted.

Kylie khan: she didn't make any remarks.

Gabba's son also declined to speak in court, but after the sentencing, he told me he's satisfied with the ruling.

Lim gabba: i feel relieved.

I'm happy with what the sentence she was given.

She was given life.

I'm happy for that and i feel relieved.

I feel a little lighter, much better.

Kylie khan: while kaur could be elligible for parole after serving 15 years, prosecutors say it's unlikely that she'll ever be free again.

John mccarthy: based on her age and the nature of the crime committed, i hope that she is not parolled.

Lim gabba: i was just waiting for this day so i can move on with my life now.

Kylie khan: reporting in montgomery county, i'm kylie khan, whag news.

>>