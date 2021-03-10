Mikey Labriola hoping to end Beca career with gold medals

Goden Hawks gearing up for postseason, starting Saturday against Nazareth for EPC crown

Return messages to 69 news...we'll have more as this story develops... despite a pair of setbacks at the who's number 1 duals over the weekend, the beca wrestlers will still be a force on the local scene.

In fact, they face nazareth saturday at epc championship day.

Mikey labriola, a core part of the golden hawks lineup.

Wfmz's johnny mangano has more.

3 3 defending state champion and current beast of the east and ironman title holder mikey labriola isn't content with his accomplishments."there's always another goal ahead of me.

I'm not going to live in the present.

I want to look ahead to the future to see what else i can do to improve."the future's bright for mikey...he's heading to nebraska to wrestle for veteran coach mark manning and the huskers."it prepares me for the next level.

I want to wrestle in the olympics and stuff like that internationally and that's the place to do it.

You got jordan burroughs, james green.

I'm looking forward to it," labriola is part of a storied wrestling program at bethlehem catholic...and he wouldn't want to be anywhere else."they balance each other out.

We've got lugo, who's crazy.

Coach karam is nuts.

Coach cruz, he's calm and teaches technique and we've got lafevre who's good on top.

We got everything here."jeff karam is approaching the decade mark with beca and he's seen alot of talented kids.

Mikey is definitely among that group."he's such a great kid.

He's a role model.

He doesn't just talk the talk.

He walks the walk.

He really does.

He's a tremendous kid with a high character.

Nebraska is getting a really tremendous wrestler."

Mikey is focused on hershey for the time being.

He wants him and the rest of the team to go out on top."we wanna win.

I want to go out my senior year with two state titles.

2 individually and