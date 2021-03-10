Protestors look to transform energy into political action

The protests we saw during Donald Trump's inauguration brought together many different activists and focused on many different issues.

Three thousand people showed up for the women's march here in roanoke.

And thousands more travelled to washington, d.c.

This is video from protests in d-c on friday.

But what's ahead?

Now that we have a new republican president, a gop majority in congress and a vocal opposition determined to have an impact on the political process.

Wdbj7 senior reporter joe dashiell joins us now- with that story Jean and Chris, the protests we saw during donald trump's inauguration brought together many different activists and focused on many different issues.

They had an impact on friday and again on saturday, but where will they be a year from now.

They had an impact on friday and again on saturday, but where will they be a year from now.

While donald trump was taking the oath of office... and his supporters were celebrating protestors were taking their concerns to the streets, i think what this really indicates and it's a continuation of what we've seen, that the united states is a polarized nation right now and the uniited states is an angry nation right now.

And so we're seeing clashes across ideologies and across issues and i do think that we're seeing movements that will continue over the next two to three years.

Harry wilson and bob denton say it's really anybody's guess what will happen between now and the midterm elections.

But jean and chris, they both suggest we can expect a bumpy ride.

