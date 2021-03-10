Weekend violence

District attorney's office.

Chief fletcher says the death of jumoke johnson created the retaliation that lead to the violence this weekend.

Chief fletcher says there is concern that retaliation could continue this week.

He says residents shouldn't worry because the police department's commitment remains the same.

4:59:28"your chattanooga police officers will continue to put themselves between violence in the community.

This weeekend i was out there with them.

We put dozens of dozens of more police officers from your chattanooga police department, from our partners with the dea, from our partners with the tbi.

They were out there very visably and also not so visibly."

Chief fletcher says officers are getting ahead of this violence.

This weekend he witnessed one police officer take a gun off a convicted felon who was not allowed to have one.