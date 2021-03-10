South Sioux City Residents Face City Leaders About Gas Odor

Sioux city residents were back at city hall last night -- once again confronting city leaders about the noxious gas odor keeping them out of their homes.

Residents are also voicing additional concerns in the wake of a '9 investigates' report last week.

Kcau9's christina gri-hall-va takes us to monday's contentious south sioux council meeting.

Nats of yelling emotions ran high at the south sioux city council meeting where displaced residents expressed frustration of spending nearly 4 months away from thier homes-- due to the lingering gas odor plaguing thier neighborhoods.

"there are some of you who are for us and it shows, there are some of you who are not for us and it shows...."

South sioux's mayor said he understands the frustration residents are now experiencing-- is coming from a lack of trust.

(mayor rod koch, south sioux city) "we still have a lot of work to do, there's still a lot of trust issues left and i get it, but i think we're seeing their plight, their seeing ours and i think we're finally coming together a little bit, it's not perfect, we have a long ways to go but we're trying.

" displaced residents were told-- january 31st was the deadline for their hotel stays-- however-- that's not the case anymore.

Big ox will continue to pay for those families to stay in their hotels.

This meeting comes after the develpoment of enviornmental quality-- wrote this letter-- obtained by 9 investigates-- asking for the blueprints to big ox.

Residents are frustrated that-- despite the investigation-- city council is putting too much trust in the facility.

(rob baker/south sioux city resident) "this is not a clean operated facility and these are the people that the city is turning us over to deal with, they want us to deal with them.

We pay taxes, we are city residents, they need to defend us despite the ongoing frustration and lingering questions-- baker said it's critical residents continue to show up every monday.

(rob baker/south sioux city resident) "what they do is they slip little things by you, if you're not here, you don't catch em' and you don'e find out what their doing and all of a sudden, tomorrow morning you see in the paper or on the news that something's going to happen to your life...you need to be here to defend your life."

