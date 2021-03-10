New Program Encourages Positive Classroom Behavior

Staff at oak grove elementary are working to bring more positive behavior to the classroom -- and it's paying off.

The school is just one of four in the state that can train other schools about good behavior techniques through what is called the p-b-i-s program method.

Kq2's emily wearing has more.

<<(emily wearing, reporting) with over 600 students filling classrooms at oak grove elementray - sometimes it's a challenge keeping them all on their best behavior.

But an new program is working to do just that.sot- smith: "through our lessons and our incentives we show them how to treat each other respectfully, show responsibility, work hard and do this in a safe environment."

The positive behavioral interventions and support program -- also known as pbis -- is helping schools be more positive.

Like at oak grove -- where teachers and staff use words and phrases like "check yourself" or create zones for different noise levels.

Sot- smith: "when there is a conflict, there are measures that they can take to solve those problems peacefully and they don't have to resort to an incidents of bullying."

Staff at oak grove say their program is working so well they are now training other schools on the technique.

The kids are responding.

Sot- otto: "it's their choice and as soon as they learn that at an early age, then when the consequences are cheap, it dosenn't cost so much, when they get to middle and high school where there is not much wiggle room, it's more expensive if you will."

As teachers know, one student's behavior can make a big difference.sot- otto: "all it takes in one child in a classroom to be disruptive and learning is impacted."with just simple actions -- it's a plan to bring more growth to the classrom.sot- otto: "good schools focus on the total child.

Not just mathematics and reading because if you focus on behavior, emotional learning and get everyone to respect each other, learning then can be optimized."emily wearing, kq2 your local news leader.>> this summer -- staff from the school will train other schools in the area on the p-b-i-s techniques to be used in the classroom.