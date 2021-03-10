Arkansas Treasury Employee Resigns After Sexist Social Media

ARKANSAS(KNWA) - One Arkansas treasury employee has resigned after facing backlash for his sexist and anti-LGBT posts on Facebook and Twitter.

David an arkansas treasury employee has resigned due to backlash stemming from posts on his facebook and twitter.

Hunter hatcher shared a live feed of the women's march in arkansas on saturday with the caption..."if all these women are at the capitol, who's making lunch?"

Arkansas state treasurer dennis milligan responded to hatcher's offensive posts on his facebook page.

He called the comments "disappointing, insulting and unbecoming of a state employee."