Man accused of rape at Nixa assisted living center

It happened again ... police say a man raped a woman with disabilities at an assisted living facility.

Police say this man .... marvin periman... a visitor to nixa's life enhancement village... raped his relative's roommate.

It's the same center we told you about a year ago where police say this man - john carrier -raped a woman while he worked there ... as a care giver.

He's in prison now.... police tell us the first assault happened here at care avenue facility..... and police say he again found her at the new facility on south gregg road in nixa.

We tried to ask staff about this and they wouldn't talk or give the contact information for the manager.

People who live near the new facility are outraged.

"i think that it is truly awful and it should be shut down."

People who live near life enhancement village in nixa are upset police say marvin periman walked in this facility and sexually assaulted a woman with disabilities who lived here.

Jenn mann/lived here two years "i think that it's terrible what happened to the lady."

"i think it's super creepy because i've always thought of nixa being kind've a protected community."

"i drive by there every single day to school.

There's no sign there.

It seems secluded."

Officers say he raped this same woman about a year earlier at the old building where life enhancement village used to be.

Police records show the woman reported her rape to a nurse .

Yet officers say periman found her at the new facility and touched her again inappropriately.

Neighbors want this to stop "make it safe.

If there are things that happen with roommates or whoever take care of it and not afraid to talk to news to solve it.

Just try to not hide it or hide stuff that happened.

I feel it's good to be open where people can trust you.

Like hey they took care of it."

State documents show this isn't the first time someone who lives at life enhancement village had a severe problem.

The state found staff members didn't notice how one resident's health deteriorated and that person died the following day.

"i think it should be shut down."

Police records show the woman who was recently raped..

Still has nightmares and feels like she's two feet tall..

Filthy..

And unworthy.

Neighbors want her to know what happened to her doesn't define who she is.

"god loves you, he created you, and don't let someone let you feel less than yourself because at the end of the day you're the only one who can tell yourself who you are."

Earlier today we tried to reach out to the staff at life enhancement village and walked inside the new facility.

We didn't see a sign in for guests... and had to ask a resident's help to find management ... who apparently didn't see us enter the facility.

When we found mangement... they asked us to leave.

Police say marvin periman is not in jail at this time.

We've included links to the 13 complaints against life enhancement village on this story on our app and web site if you'd like more information about this facility.

