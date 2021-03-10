Man gets 5-20 years in prison for crash that killed baby

Of both the four week old boy killed in a car crash last spring and the man who killed him packed a cayuga county courtroom this morning.

Christie: raymond campagna was sentenced to five to 20 years in state prison after admitting late last year to driving drunk and hitting head on the truck little kasey potter was riding in with his parents.

Newschannel nine's jeff kulikowsky brings us to auburn.

Jeff: its something you rarely see before a sentencing of this magnitude.....raym ond campagna....seen in the striped winter hat....was saying goodbye to his friends and family before turning and heading into the cayuga county courthouse, knowing he'll spend at least five years behind bars.... inside campagna told the judge and kasey potters family.... "all i have is forgiveness but i don't expect it.....choking up and crying through most of it telling them....i'm so sorry, i'll always be sorry."

Diane adsit, cayuga county ada, "he seems to be sorry for what he did because he killed a 3 1/2 week old baby but whether he's really gotten the message and is never going to drink and drive again or never do drugs and drive again i don't see that that's there yet."

Jeff: the pain of the past nine months...and the morning clear on the faces of little kasey's parents... mother kirsten pouring her heart out in court......"it's hard to describe the feeling of what we've gone through.....having to say goodbye no mother should have to do that.....i lost my son, he was stolen from me at four weeks old."

Diane adsit, " it hurts to watch someone going through that pain and its very difficult to watch."

Michael spano, attorney for campagna, " you saw his reaction to what she was saying, he didn't want to put them through any more pain.

He wanted to end this as quickly as possible."

Jeff kulikowsky, " while campagna will come up for parole in 5 years, adsit says in her estimation there's very little chance a parole board will let him out of prison before his conditional release date, 13 1/3 years from now.

At cayuga county court in auburn, jeff kulikowsky, newschannel 9."

Christie: a