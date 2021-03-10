Still Time to Get Flu Vaccine

Weeks.

Experts anticipate flu activity to continue into the weeks ahead.

Doctors at mosaic do confirm they're seeing more cases of the flu come through their door.

Dr. cynthia brownfield joins us now with more on all of these cases we're seeing and what people need to look out for.

> we are definitely seeing flu every single day in the clinic.

It is definitely here.

But there's a few things to keep in mind.

It's not too late to get the flu vaccine.

Probably people are wondering that.

It's not too late.

You're starting to push your luck.

If you're considering it, go get it now because it can take up to two weeks before it's effective.

>> amber: okay.

I know my parents even actually had the flu.

And i think watching my dad have it and my mom have it, the symptoms were very similar for both of them but it affected them very differently.

>> yes.

And one thing to really keep in mind is rember there's multiple strains of flu.

We have a strain a going through.

And when you look at the cdc reports right now, about 80% of all flu-like activity we're seeing is strain a.

You can get the flu again in three weeks and have a different strain.

So that's why it's really important to go ahead and get your flu vaccine because it actually -- most flu vaccines protect against four different strains.

So i don't think a lot of people realize they can get the flu again and again and again as different strains come through the area.

>> amber: if you've gone through it once uyou don't want to go through it again.

It's growling enough t it's gruelling enough the first time.

So for people thinking they're a little under the weather, what do you suggest they do?

>> well, keep in mind the first advice is prevention.

Get your flu vaccine.

If you do not really get the flu vaccine, you're too scared of needles or whatever the reason, keep in mind good hand washing.

And then also the flu virus lives on surfaces for six to eight hours.

So if you touch a surface that somebody else touched, like a grocery cart, try not to touch your face.

Because that's how we transfer it into our body.

You get it on your hand and then you rub your eye or itch your nose or touch your mouth, and that's how you inoculate yourself with the flu.

So really important.

I really preach don't touch your face.

Even to my kids when i touch their face, i always yell at them stop touching your face.

>> amber: definitely.

What are some of the symptoms people will see?

>> everything thinks the flu is the vomiting and diarrhea and they call it the stomach flu.

That's not really the flu.

The flu is the sudden onset high fever, headache, chills, body aches, coughing, stuffy nose, congestion type symptoms. you feel like you've been hit by a truck.

You're exhausted.

And keep in mind we do have treatment for the flu.

So if you could get symptoms, come try to see your doctor within 48 hours and we can get you started on antiviral medication that may shorten how long you're sick and lessen your symptoms and get you back to work or school faster.

>> amber: a lot of people think with viruses there's nothing ta can be done.

What are some of the good treatments?

>> typically it's tamiflu.

That's what we prescribe most often.

And obviously whenever you have the flu, you need to take care of yourselves.

Lots of rest, lots of fluid.

Don't return to work or school until you're feeling better.

If you still have a runny nose or a fever, you're still going to transfer it to people and keep the widespread epidemic of the flu going.

>> amber: thanks for being here, dr. brownfield.

>> thank you.

