The GSCTX is having their annual Women of Distinction event, which is open to all and honors women making a difference in the community

Parenting dot org.

>>> welcome back to concho valley live.

We have the vent as girl scouts in central texas.

She is here to tell us a bit more.

See that event.

>> yes.

This is our tenth anniversary.

We have been honoring them in our community for quite a while now.

What we do is go through a nominations process that have completed and have a committee that selects five woman from our community to honor.

It's not just about as they give money to community but it's about given their time and what type of people they are.

But they are -- each one of these woman have shown themselves to be above and beyond in so many areas of their lives and given so much back to the community and people in who live in the community.

I am so thrilled to meet.

Some of them i never met.

That's a great thing for me to do also.

As mentors to our girls.

Our honor raoe are teresa boyd, dr.lesscy, eileen and karen.

Then we do a workplace for woman.

This year we will recognize the organization and all oaf their top level executives are woman.

They encourage their employees to get their degrees and stay within the organization.

We want to recognize people that encourage their woman to make more of their lives and be strong independent woman.

>> it is encouraging an also to be a mentor to these girls that are part.

>> they are all and see what these woman have and i can do that, too.

>> .

So many of them started on a farm.

We had teachers.

We have people who got their dock treut and are now professionals.

They have become extraordinary woman.

>> it is going to be on march 30th at the convention center.

Tickets and sponsorships are on our web-site an we are going to have the girls there.

Our theme this year are opportunities for all girls.

Make a message.

How to set our goal?

>>> she has a trip that she wants to go on this year and next year she wants to go to russia.

They can set an example for these girls.

That's everybody in the community.

If you want to know more information on the web-site you can also offer the cookie sales.

>> that's exactly right.

>> thank you so much.

>> thank you for having me.

I appreciate it.

>> for the tenth anniversary.

>> we