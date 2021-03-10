The National Civil Rights Museum pays tribute to hidden heroes of the civil rights movement.

Anoter major bill would require all rape kits in the state to be tested.

>>> dr. martin luther king, jr. was assassinated on balcony lorraine motel in memphis on april 4th in 1968 leaders decided to transform from place tragedy to a place of tribute.

1991, the national civil rights museum opened its doors to public.

It may homage to dr. king and those working behind scenes fighting for for equality for everyone.

Kelly cook and the museum lead educator take us on tour to show us some of the movements.

>> chances are you've heard a woman named rosa.

And so famously refused to give up her seat on montgomery bus to white woman in 1955.

>> what would layer become known as birth of civil rights-month-old.

But what if i told out house halled name rosa parks could have been replaced with claudette or mary louise smith.

Both decided not to give up a their seat to white person on bus they did the same year and in the same city as rosa parks.

Everywhere you turn it in this museum hidden hero walting to a found one speakers march on washington in 1963.

>> king's i have dream speech might have never happened had it not been.

If you're looking march on washington as motion picture he was not only the director, he was also the producer.

>> march on washington was inspired by violence happening in birmingham.

Where bus was bombed and dogs were sent after black children dr. king was even arrested in birmingham penning a letter from birmingham jail when he was arrested for defy court order.

But he would never and come to pirming ham if hadn't been for name fred.

Irm preacher fighting for civil rights most segregated city in america.

Had it not been for courage inincentive of fred to invite dr. king to birmingham, it's unsure if segregation would have ended as a result of the civil rights bill of 1964.

Signed following summer in memphis tennessee i'm kelly cooknational civil rights museum also prides it elf self from being a meeting place.