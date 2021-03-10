Watch: Eyewitnesses recall attack on Mamata Banerjee, say ‘she wasn’t pushed’

Eyewitnesses have denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims that she was pushed by a few people in Nandigram on Wednesday.

"People gathered to see her.

When she was about to leave, there were people around there.

But nobody pushed her.

I am a student.

I am not associated with any political party," Soumen Maity, an eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness Chittaranjan Das said, "I was there.

She was sitting inside the moving car and the door was open.

The door closed after it touched a poster.

Nobody pushed and hit her.

There was no one near the door." Earlier today, Banerjee said she was hurt when she was allegedly pushed by a few unidentified people on Monday in Nandigram here.

