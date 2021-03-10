Arkansas Governor Signs Sweeping Anti-Abortion Bill Into Law

On Tuesday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill into law that will effectively ban abortion in the state.

.

Senate Bill 6, which was approved by the Arkansas Senate and House with overwhelming support, only allows abortion in the cause of saving the mother’s life.

.

It does not provide exceptions for rape and incest, which Hutchinson expressed mild reservations over.

.

Ultimately, he signed the bill because of his “sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.” .

I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions … I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view…, Asa Hutchinson, via 'Complex'.

According to Hutchinson, the lack of those exceptions will “increase the chances” that the U.S. Supreme Court will be forced to review the legislation.

.

This in turn could cause the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v.

Wade, the case that legalized abortion in the U.S. .

Senate Bill 6 has a no emergency clause, meaning it will not go into effect until 90 days after the Arkansas Legislature adjourns.

.

Holly Dickson, executive director of ACLU of Arkansas, said that time will be used to challenge the abortion ban in court.

.

Once again, Arkansas politicians have made it their business to dictate people’s personal medical decisions, violate their personal autonomy, and block them from care … we’ll fight as long as it takes to keep it that way.

Governor Hutchinson: we’ll see you in court.

, Holly Dickson, via 'Complex'