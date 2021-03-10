Access to Twitter Is Slowed in Russia

The Russian government announced the move taken against the U.S. social media company on Wednesday.

With the aim of protecting Russian citizens and forcing the internet service to follow the law on the territory of the Russian Federation,... , Statement by Russia's Telecom Regulator, via 'The New York Times'.

... centralized reactive measures have been taken against Twitter starting March 10, 2021 —.., Statement by Russia's Telecom Regulator, via 'The New York Times'.

... specifically, the initial throttling of the service’s speeds, in accordance with the regulations, Statement by Russia's Telecom Regulator, via 'The New York Times'.

The process of slowing access to Twitter caused several Russian government websites to crash.

Members of the Russian parliament referred to the action against Twitter as a warning to other U.S. companies.

[This] will force all other social networks and large foreign internet companies to understand Russia won’t silently watch and swallow the flagrant ignoring of our laws, Statement by Russia's Telecom Regulator, via 'The New York Times'