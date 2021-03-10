Dress for Success 11 am

A program in our area is aiming to empower women and provide them with the skills they need to succeed in the work force.

Eyewitness news reporter lauren hensley give us an inside look at luzerne county's "dress for success" program.

Making a good first impression isn't easy --espeically for those who have little to no income.

That's why the non-proffit dress for success is stepping up to help women put their best foot forward.

Linda armstrong, founder and executive director of dress for success luzerne countywe are preparing women for the most important day of their life.

The day the many end their dependence on the welfare system so let's give them the best they have.

County agencies like career link and the domestic violence service center -- connect women to the program.

The clothes are the most well-know part--- but it reaches deeper than garments,we provide career assistance, we provide a network of support and we have clothing.to keep those programs-- cash donations are the most helpful.

If you want to donate clothes, make sure you donate something more like this... than this piece.

Dress for success helps close to 300 women every year in luzerne county.

The program is celebrating it's 20th year nationwide.

And in wilkes- barre the program has been helping women since 2010.

Those who have gone through the program often share their success with linda.

So in 5 years she went from welfare to a home owner with three children.breaking the cycle of breaking the cycle of poverty-- one suit at a time.

In wilkes barre lauren hensle eyewitness news.

((chris))dress for success on market street in wilkes-barre accepts donations the first wednesday of the month.

To drop off at dress for success in lackawanna county-- you can call their location to make an appointment.

