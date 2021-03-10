News At Your Desk 1-25-17

This is local five news at your desk..

((brittany)) a brown county man convicted of homicide charges in a deadly crash will be sentenced later today.

John convery made a plea deal months ago after killing brian delebreau and injuring paul price - georgia- pacific broadway mill in 2015.

Convery lost control of his pickup truck and jumped the curb, hitting the two men.

((brittany)) a sheboygan county man will be in court today after he allegedly used craigs-list to try and solicit someone to sexually assault a former teen-age girlfriend.

21-year-old jared baratka is charged with four felonies including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police were able to arrest baratka after a racine man saw the ad, and corresponded with baratka before turning the emails over to police.

Police then were able to seize his phone and match the email to the craigslist ad.

" during this investigation ..there was a little more meat to it.

We had some challenges getting the cellphone data and getting everything that we needed.

This investigation took quite a bit longer to tie up the lose ends."

((brittany)) the racine county man will not face any charges.

If convicted baratka could face up to 80 years in prison.

((brittany)) a portion of mason street in appleton was closed yesterday after a semi scraped a railroad bridge.

Appleton police say no one was injured and the driver was unaware of the height of the bridge.

As you can see the top of the semi's trailer was peeled off during the incident.

The wisconsin state patrol is investigating the driver, while the railroad is checking to make sure the bridge is safe.

((brittany)) in other local news... ((brittany)) president donald trump has many environmentalists worried after he put a hold on all grants for the environmental protection agency and prohibited e-p-a employees from giving updates on social media or to reporters.

Here in northeast wisconsin, the e-p-a has many projects protecting local waterways.

Just last year they funded projects preventing sediment runoff from going into lake michigan at nashotah crescent and blue rail marina beach.

The freeze will not effect the clean up and dredging of the fox river because funding is being done by the companies who were potentially responsible.

((brittany)) for months, russian interference in the u-s election made national headlines, and we are learning now it may have happened in our own backyard.

Democrats in the 8th congressional district say they believe their websites were hacked after they found that unauthorized users tried to get control of their site-- and left behind clues--in russian.

All of their evidence was turned over to local police, who turned it over to the f-b-i.

The mere fact that they got as far as they did, being able to put their name and leave a little calling card you know with russian characters and russian address it was very clear that you know something wasn't right ((brittany)) no personal or sensitive information was at risk during the hack because the sites are strictly for party announcements and events.

The republican party of wisconsin did not get back to us on if *their sites were compromised as well.

