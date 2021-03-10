RIDE54 indoor cycling studio

Owners Layne and Melissa Lev welcome everyone to RIDE54's Launch Party & Open House, Thursday Jan.

-thursday, january 26th, 4pm-7pm - ride54 indoor cycling and strength training studio 218 east riverpark circle fresno, ca 93720 tour the most innovative indoor cycling and strength training studio in the central valley, opening january 30th, 2017!

About ride54 indoor cycling and strength training a brand new concept developed by a valley-native couple, ride54 offers a truly unique sensory environment designed by international illumination specialist daryl vaughan of light partners, llc.

In addition to creating mind-boggling cycling studio lighting, daryl has illuminated cathedrals in paris, rock concerts in great britain, skyscrapers, airports, and most recently, the nasa space shuttle.

The studio will offer a range of high-energy cycling and strength training classes that will appeal to fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

In addition to premium indoor cycling, ride54 will feature a second fitness room featuring trx suspension training classes.

After their workout, clients will be able to enjoy luxurious private showers with spa-grade amenities, usb-enabled lockers, complimentary towels, and filtered water bottle refilling stations.

For more information, visit ride54.com.

-ride54 -ribbon cutting and open house.

