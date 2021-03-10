Fire continues to burn at a family farm in Howard

A fire on Sunday destroyed a barn, killed 12 pigs and at least one cow, this was a heartbreaking fire for the family farm and a very challenging one for local fire departments.

((tom)) a fire that destroyed a barn on sunday in howard continues to smolder and burn -- causing complaints from people in the village who are having respiratory problems. ((erin)) local 5's steve dent reports that there were several challenges for fire fighters and a heartbreaking loss for a family farm.

"by the time we arrived the flames were probably 80 to 100 feet in the air."

Nine different fire departments helped extinguish the fire but they had no access to water.

"we shuttled about somewhere between 350 thousand and 400 thousand gallons of water."

And today the fire continues to burn the barn went up so quicky because it had 25 thousand bails of hay inside and this family farm lost twelve pigs and one cow for sure another is missing and their barn.

"i'm sure it is a very difficult situation for them."

The owner was too emotional to go on camera but told me they are working to clean up the mess because the smoke is causing respatory problems for people in the village.

"it is and i wish there was something we could do about it but there are no buildings at risk or people at risk and again to put our people at risk for some smoldering hay there is just no value in that."

That risk comes from the damaged silos that could collapse at any moment so clean up will continue.

"but unfortunately there isn't much we can do until we get those silos taken down."

And that's when the fire department will put out the fire but for this family farm that has operated here for over a hundred years it has been a rough couple of days.

Keeping it local in howard steve dent local 5 news.

