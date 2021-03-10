Multiple People Taken to Hosptal Including Two Officers Afte

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--Two police officers are being examined in a hospital after a car collided with theirs at the intersection of chestnut and west bypass.

First.

Jennifer: two police officers are being examined in a hospital... after a car collided with theirs at the intersection of chestnut and west bypass.

Shattered glass and parts of both cars were scattered throughout the intersection.

You can see here the damages done to both the squad car and civilian vehicle.

While police told kolr10 both officers are thought to have avoided injury... our reporter at the scene saw a passenger in the civilian car loaded into an