Teen Leads UHP On 100 MPH Chase

Don a dangerous situation in southern utah -- when the driver of a stolen car leads troopers on a high speed chase.

With video you'll see only on abc4 utah, hailey higgins reports from cedar city.

abc4 generic animation wipe-server hailey higgins: the pursuit for the two young suspects ended here at canyon view high school, where troopers say they went inside and tried to blend in with students.

Do you have a description at all?

In this dash cam video, a car traveling more than 100 miles per hour speeds past uhp sergeant ryan bouer on i-15 north of cedar city.

In just a few seconds, i see this silver kia, like lightning, just went by me.

No lights on, didn't even see it coming.

Uhp says 18-year-old kevin roque was driving the car stolen from northern utah.

A 16-year-old girl was also inside.

Dangerous.

Extremely dangerous.

Troopers chased the car until it turned onto main street in cedar city.

But uhp says roque kept speeding.

Within seconds, the car flipped when it failed to navigate a curve in the road.

The suspects weren't wearing seat belts, but investigators say they were able to crawl out of the car and run to canyon view high.

The school was busy hosting a wrestling tournament and a band concert.

Sgt.

Ryan bauer utah highway patrol "they went to the high school to try to blend in.

But later we found out that they went into the high school to use the rest room to clean up and wash up a little bit so they didn't look like they had just ran and had this accident."

Law enforcement quickly surrounded the school, when a trooper found the suspects walking out.

Sgt.

Bauer says it's a miracle no one was killed.

It all ended well, but it was definitely a dangerous situation.

Hailey higgins @haileyhiggins tonight, the driver is faced with seven charges, including two felonies.

In cedar city, hailey higgins, good4utah.

Don the two suspects suffered minor injuries from the crash.

They were treated and released at a