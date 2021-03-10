100-Year-Old Woman Celebrates A Milestone Birthday

The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging was filled with smiles, laughter, and a patriotic theme as Frances Unger of Stephens City celebrated a century of living.

Unpredictable.

Morgan: a local northern virginian woman -- is celebrating a very special birthday... tasmin: whag's sierra fox has more -- on how she has reached a benchmark in numbers.

<< sierra fox reporting: meet frances unger... sierra fox reporting: she's celebrating a century of living... frances: "oh i feel loved" sierra fox reporting: she said she feels loved that her family and friends came to celebrate the benchmark she hit... "grandma we love you, we love you, grandma."

Sierra fox reporting: people gave speeches, reminisced on unforgettable memories, and even shared poems... sierra fox reporting: over 60 people came to celebrate her special day making it evident that she loves people and that people love her... tim: "it demonstrates just who grandma is.

It demonstrates her character.

Demonstrates the relationships she has, they family that she has."

Sierra fox reporting: they say reaching this height is because she is so loving and is highly optimistic... michelle: has something to say that is encouraging."

Fran: "she is a go getter.

She's helpful, kind, considerate.

Just all the adjectives, she's just an amazing women."

Sierra fox reporting: and her secret to staying lively... fran: "we kid her and say she olay's every night... if you notice, she doesn't have many wrinkles.

But i think it's just that she always took things as they came."

Sierra fox reporting: reaching this age seems to run in the unger family... "her mother was 103 and a half" sierra fox reporting: as they say, it all comes down to your genes... "my mother's brothers lived to be 97 and 95.

And here mom is at 100 so we hope she makes it to 103, that'd be great!"

"do you think love is the reason why too?

Yes, love it always the reason."

Sierra fox reporting: reporting in stephens city, sierra fox, whag news.

>> morgan: for frans 90th birthday, she went on a hot air balloon... but her birthay wish this year -- is to relax in bed all day.

>> morgan: for frans 90th birthday, she went on a hot air balloon... but her birthay wish this year -- is to relax in bed