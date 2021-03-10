Escanaba, Marquette ready for hockey showcase

The escanaba and marquette hockey teams begin the michigan public high school hockey showcase tomorrow.52 teams are meeting in chelsea near ann arbor and both schools are ready for an exciting weekend of hockey.

Parker lamarch: "it's a really good tournament.i've been coming down here for the last three years and there's a lot of good hockey teams, so there's a bunch of good competition that we're gonna be playing.we have three tough opponents that we gotta play this weekend."matt hughes: "the kids see it on the schedule, they really look forward to it.it's set up very nice as far as being matched up against good quality teams."

Doug garrow: "you go down to chelsea and play three games this weekend and stay in ann arbor and it's a big tournament for us because you get to play teams downstate that you normally wouldn't get to play and the kids have a real good time down there."

Pete: marquette plays tomorrow at 2 while the eskymos play at 6.