Telemedicine becoming a popular option around Flu season.

Season is upon us and it's at a widespread level in our area.

Hospitals like u-r-m-c, unity and rochester general have flu restrictions in place.

U-r medicine's thompson health just imposed visitor restrictions due.

With that recent spike in flu cases, excellus blue cross blue shield has been encouraging the use of telemedicine.

Rochester general uses the technology to help patients see specialists, so a two to three hour visit can take just ten minutes, saving time and money.

3 "if you go to the emergency room and you're ina high deductable health plan, the cost of that visit is about 1800 dollars, so it's a considerable out of pocket cost for that member, and if the patient uses mdlive, the cost for that visit is 40 dollars" excellus blue cross blue shield sees the program only growing, with people eventually using their t-v's to talk with doctors, and phones as a way to check vitals.

