Metabolism Healthbeat

Many people who made "losing weight" a New Year's resolution may be frustrated, so far, with the results.

Many people who made "losing weight" a new year's resolution may be frustrated, so far, with the results.

The problem is you simply cannot stop eating to shed unwanted pounds.

Eyewitness news healthbeat reporter mark hiller is here now to explain... mark.

((mark)) nick, as many of us may have found out, diet alone is not the answer.

The key is to speed up your metabolism -- and to do it safely -- to get the real results you seek.

((mark hiller reports))like many of us, morgan bogert has tried her share of diets.

(morgan bogert -- tried dieting)"they work to an extent.

I could lose up to like 20 pounds and then i'd flatline."that's because eliminating meals or cutting back on snacks are not the solution.(dr. jodie reider, md -- geisinger endocrinologist) "losing weight is definitely a challenge for all of us."

Geisinger endocrinologist jodie reider says the real key to shedding unwanted pounds is revving up your metabolism -- the way your body breaks down nutrients to produce energy for the function of your body's cells.(mark hiller -- eyewitness news)"even though food alone isn't the answer to revving up your metabolism, there are certain foods you can eat that will help."dr. reider says aim for lower carbohydrate, higher protein items like lean meat and include a variety of fruits and veggies.(dr. jodie reider, md -- geisinger endocrinologist) "you want to fuel your body with healthy, nutritious foods and avoid those packaged, processed foods especially if they say that they're a diet food.

Those don't really tend to help with weight loss."you'll also want to avoid a couple of other mistakes even if you are choosing healthy food.(dr. jodie reider, md -- geisinger endocrinologist) "the key is to not eat too much of it and to not go too long without eating."next, she says, evaluate your exercise routine to burn calories more efficiently.(dr. jodie reider, md -- geisinger endocrinologist) "exercise is crucial especially if you've been dealt a bad card when it comes to the genetic background."she recommends cardio like hitting the treadmill or fitness walking and if you're up to it, consider lifting weights to build up muscle.(dr. jodie reider, md -- geisinger endocrinologist) "muscle burns more calories than fat so you want to try and build up that muscle mass."

((mark)) getting a good night's sleep and avoiding too much stress can also help you rev up your metabolism while certain medication and hormonal factors can do the opposite.

Your thyroid is critical to your metabolism.

We'll take a look at that tomorrow night.

With the healthbeat, mark hiller, eyewitness news.

((candice)) the