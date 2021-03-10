Syracuse Chiefs report profit for 2016 season

Since 2011.

Rod: the syracuse chiefs are signaling a marked turnaround with their budget woes.

The baseball team is reporting a small profit for the 2016 season.

Newschannel nine's jeff kulikowsky says the organization sees it as a new beginning.

Jeff: it'll still be a few months before the ball club takes the field but the syracuse chiefs will be starting in a position they haven't been in awhile.

Three years ago the team was a million dollars in the red.....today.....it's a 67-thousand dollar profit.

Jason smorol, syracuse chiefs general manager, " one year of a little bit of profit does not solve everything.

We have to sustain, we have to grow it and we have a lot of work left to do."

Jeff: revenue is up....but expenses are down thanks in large part to a reworked lease with onondaga county that will keep the team here until at least 2026.

The new deal increases the lease payment the county gets from the chiefs for use of nbt bank stadium.

In turn, the county takes back the cost of utilities and field maintenance.

Jason smorol, " part of that renegotiation of the lease is that the more profitable the chiefs are then it comes into a clause where we're able to reinvest back into the community, back into the stadium."

Jeff kulikowsky, " even though the teams performance on the field was nothing to write home about, well out of playoff contention most of the season, attendance here at nbt bank stadium was up for the 3rd straight year of the three years smorol's been running the chiefs.

275,000 fans watched a chiefs game last year."

Jason smorol, " we see that the fun and commitment to customer service and the promotions work so we're doubling down.

We're going to keep doing what we've been doing.

The things that have been less successful they're going to change and get altered and the things that have been successful we're going to do those bigger and better."

Jeff: which is why the chiefs are busy now working to make 2017 a success.

Jeff kulikowsky newschannel nine.

Rod: smorol says dollar thursdays will be back again this season starting with opening day april 6th.