Lyft to begin in Springfield Thursday

Now... the newest ride-sharing company lyft is preparing to start up in springfield tomorrow.

Uber, the other popular ride- sharing company, has already been in town for two months.

Kspr's matt buhrman joins us live from park central square in downtown springfield with how those companies are changing transportation in the city.

Matt?

Jerry -- this is where several cab companies and uber keep busy on the weekends and make their most money.

Drivers say they these streets in downtown springfield right along the square are often packed with cars and pedestrians as people leave the bars.

But tomorrow, there's yet another way to get a "lyft" home.

"with lyft coming in, i don't see a big decrease in our business because people that try uber, are going to try lyft."

"business went down big time, like really every cab service in town got hurt somehow."

:05 to :12 mixed reactions from springfield cab drivers to the newest ride- share coming to town -- lyft.

"red taxi, green taxi.

I would say the business went down by 35 to 40 percent."

Adam elsaka is the owner of springfield orange taxi service and says the market is saturated with cabs and ride-sharing.

:27 to :33 "back in the day i used to be very very busy.

Not since uber and lyft came to town, my business went down a lot.

I'm still making a reasonable living, still able to support myself and my family."

Similiar to uber in concept, lyft allows you to hail a ride by using your smartphone.

Once known for it's pink mustaches on the front of the cars, lyft switched to a pink amp, this led sign behind the windshield.

A spokesperson for lyft tells kspr today not every car in springfield will have one tomorrow, but should sometime this year.

:47 to :52 "we've noticed a change in our bar closing business.

We still get a lot of calls but that's been the main area they've tried to get in on."

Kyle butrick is the owner of springfield yellow cab, right now the largest and longest running cab service in town.

"been in business since 1969."

Butrick says his concern is about not always having an equal playing field, when it comes to ride- sharing businesses like uber or lyft.

"both lyft and uber are not regulated by the state or city like we are.

We have to have our cabs inspected by the city of springfield."

"they call it a ride-sharing company.

The definition of taxi is a vehicle for hire from point a to point b, and that's exactly what they are -- they're driving a personal vehicle for commercial purposes."

Other people we spoke with say they are excited about the newest ride-share coming to town.

Elsaka says cab companies will continue to operate in town -- at least for the near future.

And that customers go for convenience.

"it will take more from the business, just like any new business that comes to town."

The company tells us that they don't release the specific number of drivers in each city, but if you download the pink lyft app and sign up, starting in 20 hours, it will tell you how close the nearest driver is to you.

Lyft launches in springfield at noon tomorrow.

Jerry?

As of tomorrow, springfield will be the only missouri city where lyft is operating right now.

State lawmakers are working on revamping statewide rules for ride-sharing to allow lyft in other communities.

