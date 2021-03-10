Skip to main content
Hawaii under State of Emergency as it experiences severe flooding

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:37s 0 shares 1 views
Oahu, Hawaii, is affected by heavy rainfall that hit on Tuesday ( March 9), with severe flooding in many places within the island.

Roads along Kamehameha Highway were also closed.

