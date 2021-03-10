Program Helps with Education and Employment

One of North Charleston's best kept secret is a program that will help you with education and employment, without costing to anything!

They're working toward it.

A fifteen percent say they feel the american dream is out of reach.

This morning classes back in session if you or someone you know is out for perhaps and maybe out of school this could be the ticket to a new career best part here this whole thing cost you a time or make them ever shining a light on a hidden gem all new this morning the it's one of north charleston's best kept secrets education to employment as a department of labor demonstration grant designed to serve sixteen to twenty nine year olds who live in north charleston are disconnected from the workforce a free program designed for the unemployed this was given to us in response to the walter scott shooting was identified by department of labor as an area of high need high heat on when she says is the only program of its kind in the state their career counselors on site have tools to help you gain a ged if you don't have one of your recent college grad.

They have resources to help you find gainful employment.

We basically system from the time they enter the program to the time they're done with the program during world war says his goal is to prepare the next generation for success the successes that is a relative term but success as in completely being on a different path and they were when they walk through the door being able to sustain a living being able to take care themselves things like that that's the whole idea behind a great while being a shoulder through tough times like we're comforted or don't have a support system.

So what you know the grandchild to do is be the support that people need the now they have two different career centers in north charleston one is on reynolds avenue the other is henri not roche i want to note too that this program has already won national awards the seven in the country in a party won national awards for their success rate so the really good program more people need to know more people to know so i get to do is have a north charleston driver's license not be in school sixteen to twenty nine yet have a job.

This is for you know this probably be perfect for a lot of people who are looking to get back on their feet and moved towards her goal right.

If you have a criminal record they help