Historical Marker Placed at Bethel Baptist Church

The ceremony recognized the site of McAllen's first church and school for African-Americans.

Been telling you about efforts to recognize mcallen's first church and school for african- americans.

Now--their efforts have paid off with a texas historical marker.

Rick diaz takes us there in today's 'con mi gente.'

2014 nats man "this was one of the first black churches in the valley."

Mcallen we've told you before about the volunteers who spent their afternoons and weekends bringing the original site of the bethel baptist church back to life.

Nats ...color guard... and forward to now.

At the corner of 16th street and booker t.

Avenue, a well deserved ceremony recognizing history.

It was a church and a school.

Nats lulu "our school was across the street and our church was over here."

85-year old lulu stroud attended both.

Lulu stroud/parishioner and student "and we grew up in the church.

My mother and dad made sure we went to church.

We attended everything.

We sang in the choir.

We did everything here."

Nats floyd "i lived in this neighborhood."

Floyd hanah, a retired mcallen school teacher, also grew up here.

Floyd hanah/went to school here "and we had first through high school in three rooms. rick: is that right?

Floyd three rooms. yes.

Laughs i feel honored and privileged to come back to this site.

Its unbelievable.

Really incredible."

Organizers say all black students in hidalgo county came here until integration in the '60's.

The site has now been turned into a community garden.

At the front you will find plenty of information, along with pictures of those early teachers.

On the back fence a mural depicts the school's history.

Lulu stroud and her brother are here.

Lulu stroud "my brother and i were in the second class.

We graduated together.

Garrett and i graduated together.

That was in 1951."

Nats ...unveiling of marker...and clapping... the church became the center of activities for the african- american community.

Last year the city declared it a mcallen landmark.

It was only about two blocks total but at one time this was the center of the black neighborhood in the city.

Dee lopez/hidalgo co.

Historical commission "we are thrilled.

It was a long journey but it finally came to the end of the road.

And we had so many people help us."

Floyd hanah "you never forget your roots.

Never.

Very nice."

Lulu stroud "it's a wonderful gift.

And i thank god i'm still here."

For channel five news, i'm rick diaz, con mi gente.