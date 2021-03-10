3D printers, robots bring imagination into science in Nixa

The Robotics and Automation class at Nixa Junior High teaches science, technology, engineering and math in a new way.

Efforts.

Nixa schools -- are using 3d printers -- to learn about science and math.

Education reporter kate allt shows us-- what students are building.

"====pkg====" in this classroom, the sky is the limit.

"i can make almost anything i want at any time.

And it's just fun."

The 3d printers print away.... making everything from a candy machine to robots.

Robotics and automation is a different kind of class... but still uses a lot of the same basics.

"basically, it's the same thing that they're learning in math, science, they've used it ever since they were born because you have a problem, find a solution, fix it."

In this class - students lead the way on their designs... and if they encounter a problem - it's up to them to find the solution.

"on these holes right here, they didn't print all the way through with the 3d printer, and also i made it a little too small to be realistic.

So i made a bigger one that is like this, and then it'll clip together like that, they fit just right."

It's a practical way to learn, since it prepares kids at a young age for a career in science or engineering.

But for 8th grade boys, it's also just more interesting than your every day class.

"you're on your computer, you look at problems and you write them down.

Science, it's fun, you get to do experiments, but this, you get to build, see your product and redo it if it's wrong and it just teaches you a lot."

"really gets your mind going, you can build pretty much whatever you want with these 3d printers."

"the cool part is when they finally do get it, it's like a light goes on and it's like, i did it."

In nixa, kate allt, ky3 news.

Nixa is looking at adding similar classes-- at the elementary school level-- in the future.