$25,000 Bond Set in Sword Attack

Police say one victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the other was stabbed in the leg.

The fight that issue of food deserts reporting live in north charleston very hard fought twenty four news thank you ready five now after seven or some other top stories that we're following this morning at twenty five thousand dollars bond has been set for the man accused of stabbing two people the sort.

John duval was found in our palms wednesday police say he attacked two people that he met on the app offer up that deal went sour police