Pets on the Plaza - Kainja

This graying face belongs to kinja.

She is a 13-year-old pitbull mix -- who wore her best dress to visit 47abc!

Doggone happy animal rescue says that kinja was dumped at the shelter after what they believe to be a long life of breeding.

They pulled her from death row so that she could live out the rest of her days in a home.

She has a dark gray and white coat -- and a graying snout -- giving away her age.

Kinja may be a senior -- but this girl still has plenty of pep left in her step!

She is a little hard of hearing -- however when she sees someone to love -- her tail gets going -- and she makes her way over.

Kinja happily climbed into my lap several times during her visit.

If you're lucky though -- you'll even get to hear her hilarious snorts!

Snorting this sweet senior girl craves attention -- and loves to be pet.

Her whole body wiggles -- and she does circles trying to get just the right spot!

Kinja is housebroken and crate trained.

She'd love a quiet -- kid and dog free home to get endless attention and bring a smile to your face.

Can you find room in your heart for kinja?

For 47abc -- i'm leanne guyette.

Kinja is available for adoption through doggone happy animal rescue in delaware.

Her two hundred dollar adoption fee has actually been generously sponsored -- so once you pass the application process -- kinja can head home for free!

For more information about kinja -- you can visit the doggone happy animal rescue facebook page -- or call 302-222-34-38.

