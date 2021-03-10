Community Reader's Day at Wettel Elementary: 1-26-17

Find out who else shared the joy of reading to students at Wettel Elementary School.

NewsChannel 9 joins in on the fun in Vernon for Community Reader's Day.

Fifth graders at wettel elementary school in vernon got the chance to participate in the schools third annual community reader's day.

Dan: its all part of wettel's reading and math incentive program.

Professionals from various career fields - including christie casciano from newschannel nine -- read a short story to the students and shared how reading influenced their life.

Kate: other community readers included a state trooper, football coach and other local leaders.

The event promotes an atmosphere which fosters literacy, learning and the importance of perseverance.

