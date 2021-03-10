Burk Woman Drug Charges

(--deron--)a 21-year-old wichita falls woman who faces three deadly conduct charges and more than a dozen other charges has a status hearing in 89th district court today.danielle stone was arrested for shoplifting, trying to escape and making threats to an officer last february after records showed she was barred from dillards.police say stone was stopped at the door by an off-duty officer in uniform who was working security.after being handcuffed, officers say stone slipped out of her cuffs and took off running... but was recaptured.officers say she made threats to an officer.stone was also arrested in may of last year for having dangerous drugs and outstanding warrants.after a jailer witnessed stone reaching between her legs, officers obtained a search warrant for a body search.

Police say a nurse found 2 separate bags of meth totaling more than a gram..

More than a gram of cocaine..

Almost 2 grams of marijuana and almost 3 grams of xanax individually wrapped in plastic baggies.