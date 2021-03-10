Money in Your Pocket Minute: 1-26-17

A new president, however, has lead to more hopes for all of the economy.

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan looks at how small businesses have felt since the recession of 2008.

Rick: even though we've technically been out of recession since 2009 we've had really slow economic growth prior to other periods.

And part of that reason is businesses have held back on their spending and investing.and, in particular, small businesses haven't felt confident until just recently.

This is a survey from the national federation of independent businesses and it measures optimism for small businesses.

It goes back to 2000 and what we see is prior to the recession optimism was pretty high usually above a reading of 100.

When we got close to the recession it started coming down and then of course it plummeted.

After the recession we did get a little bit of a recovery.

But if you look through the past few years this is a reading like nothing we've seen before and that's a problem.

Small businesses are major hirers of people here in the economy.

They're major movers of the u.s. economy and if they're not feeling good it holds back our economic activity.

Here's the good news.

Look at the jump in december.biggest jump ever in optimism in small businesses and that's because they think they'll get some regulatory and tax relief.

So if small business levels can continue to stay up around that level i feel much better about the economy as we move forward.

So january's reading will be interesting.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.

