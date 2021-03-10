Dr. Amber Robins of Highland Family Medicine discussed some advice for avoiding the flu and keeping it from spreading Thursday on News 8 at Sunrise.

mark: doctor amber robins from highland family medicine is back with us today.

Doctor, good to see you.dr. robins: good to see you too.mark: there are flu restrictions in place at several local hospitals, so we're talking about the flu this morning, and how to not get it or not spread it, if you have gotten it.

I guess it bares repeating right off the top, it is not too late to get a flu shot.dr. robins: no, it's not.

A lot of patients that are coming in are surprised it's no too late, but we are still giving flu shots and whether you're going to your local clinic or local pharmacy, you still can get it.mark: all right, lots of folks have already gotten the flu shot though, so now the question becomes, what else can we do?

Where do we start here?

Preventing the flu with good health habits; number one is what?

Avoid close contact, right?dr. robins: right, avoid close contact.

If you know someone has the flu, be careful around them.

It doesn't mean you have to separate yourselves -- you can't talk to them or anything -- it just means be careful.

Wash your hands if you're around them.

Make sure you use alcohol on your hands.

Make sure if the person is sick, encourage them to cough into their arm, use tissues and wash their hands as well.

Just make sure that you're taking all the precautions to not-- if you have the flu or you're having a cold or anything, just not spreading it to others.mark: if a loved one is sick or you yourself has become sick, stay home, right?

Dr. robins: yes, stay home.

It's hard depending on what career you're in.

Sometimes you have to go to work, but if you can -- if that's an option -- stay home.

That will help things from spreading at your work.mark: right, at the workplace where it spreads like wildfire throughout the room.dr. robins: yeah, yeah!

Seen it!mark: you've touched on some of these but it bares repeating; covering the nose, the mouth and washing the hands.

These are just good habits to get into, right?dr. robins: right, you should do this in general.

I am the hand sanitizer queen, so whenever you're around me, i'll give you some hand sanitizer.

It's because it's so easy to spread things.

We use our hands to do everything.

Think about it, if you're around someone who is sick or even if you don't know you're around someone who is sick, you may be touching doorknobs and different things.

Make sure that you're washing your hands and using hand santizer.

Those types of things can prevent you from getting sick.

Period.mark: this is the one i think people really need to keep in mind though; touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

I'm certainly guilty of that.dr. robins: this is a hard one.mark: you do it, and then you realize, "oh, i just did that.

I shouldn't have done that."

Dr. robins: right, and then you go wash your hands like, "oh my gosh!"

Yeah, if you can prevent doing that?

Again, that's how we spread things; if you're touching things that have secretions, really.

The nose.

If you have a runny nose and you're touching that.

Your mouth.

If you're coughing, those are the types of things get germs on your hands and spreads things around.mark: a couple other good health habits to keep in mind here.

Get a lot of fluids, right?dr. robins: yes, get a lot of fluids.

At any time of year, it's actually easy to be dehydrated.

Honestly, a lot of use don't drink enough water.

We don't drink enough fluids, so make sure you have that.

Make sure, especially if you're sick -- we always say, if you're vomiting or