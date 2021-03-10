EVV Homeless

Shelley-- homelessness is a problem that isn't going away.

That's the word from one group helping homeless people find shelter.for evansville-- that group is aurora.they partnered with local shelters last night and early this morning to get the most accurate count possible.

It's called an annual point-in- time count.the group's executive director brian kerney says it's challenging to track them all down.kerney expects the count to be between 450 and 500 people-- similar to 2016.he says evansville has the highest percentage of homelessness in indiana per capita.(brian kerney)"if we're gonna see an end to chronic homelessness, the only way we're going to get there is if we build the units and actually be able to house them.

So right now we have a shortage on housing units."shelley-- kerney says evansville has a shortage of about 150 permanent supportive housing units.he says he thinks the city will get funding-- but it could take a few years to get the units built.kerney also said the percentage of homeless women is growing-- presenting a problem for boarding.

