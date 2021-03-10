Truck driver made wild statements at scene of fatal crash

A truck driver from Mountain Grove face two charges of second-degree murder after the crash in Seymour on Wednesday.

He said god told him to do it.

>> lisa: a truck smashed the victims into another 18-wheeler.

We get the latest from linda russell at highway patrol's troop d.

>> reporter: adam housely of mountain grove was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators say leo walker and tisha briggs were in a pickup at highway 60 and clinton road when housely's semi slammed into them.

Other drivers reported housely was driving with his cell phone in front of his face and had run a red light at highway c just before the crash.

Witnesses say he didn't even hit the brakes.

Investigators say his eyes were watery and glassy.

The major crash investigation unit was working at the scene today.

They will be looking at evidence like phone records and downloading information from the truck's computers to determine exactly what happened.

Investigators say housely was combative on the scene, pushed an officer and said things like god told me to do it and it's my destiny.

>> it was like any other investigation initialingly, believing it was a crash.

He was mirandaizeed, questioned at the scene.

There were several statements that did not align with being in a crash.

With further conversation the prosecuting attorney and troopers at the scene it was changed from an accident to an intentional act, which is an incident at that point.

>> reporter: investigators believe housely's actions were in no way accidental.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and held on $750,000 bond.

Live in springfield, linda russell, "ky3 news."