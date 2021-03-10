Blue Lives Matter Bill Passes the Senate

A bill to double penalties for crimes targeting police officers, firefighters, and medics has passed the Mississippi Senate.

Going to get you, okay?"

The suspect has not been- identified at this time.- - a bill to double- penalties for- crimes targeting police - officers, - firefighters and medics has - passed the mississippi senate.- today senators voted 37-13 to - send senate bill 2469 to house.- the "blue lives matter" propos says any crime committed agains- emergency personnel because of- their status as police officers- firefighters or emergency - medical technicians would be a- hate crime.

- state law currently doubles - penalties for targeting people- because of race, ethnicity, - religion or gender.

- african-american senators oppos- the bill.

- - big changes are on the way for- the pass christy-anne mardi gra- parade.

- this year's parade will