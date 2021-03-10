Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Blue Lives Matter Bill Passes the Senate

A bill to double penalties for crimes targeting police officers, firefighters, and medics has passed the Mississippi Senate.

Senators voted 37-13 Thursday to send Senate Bill 2469 to the House.

The "blue lives matter" proposal says any crime committed against emergency personnel because of their status as police officers, firefighters or emergency medical technicians would be a hate crime.

State law currently doubles penalties for targeting people because of race, ethnicity, religion or gender.

African-American senators opposed the bill.

