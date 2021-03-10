Owning small pups

Our dog behavioral expert tells us what it takes to own a small dog.

Our certified animal behavior consultant emily is here to tell us everything you need to know about living with small dogs.

She's got quite a happy treat loving puppy with her.

He's calmed down a little bit.

>>> a little bit.

This is sammy.

He's a puppy.

He's only 8 months old.

He's a little havanese.

They're an old breed.

They're related to bichon's, poodle family.

They're the official dog of cuba.

They're fun, happy dogs, very energetic and they're just a joy.

I thought we'd bring him along and talk about the joys and challenges of having a little dog.

>> alex: he's so cute.

The only way he calmed down was seeing himself on tv.

When he saw himself in the monitor.

>>> my five seconds of fame.

>> alex: my five seconds of fame, there i am.

[laughter] >> alex: let's talk more about puppy behavior.

Because puppies, we love them.

We see them, they're so cute.

But once you get them home they're like boing, boing, boing.

>>> yeah, and little dogs as well.

People think because it's small it's gonna be easier to care for, easier to live with.

That's not necessarily the case.

Most little dogs are very energetic.

They love to run, they love to b things.

They can be great family members.

But they really do need a lot of exercise.

Just because they live in an apartment and they're small doesn't mean you can just let them sit in an apartment.

They really need a lot of exercise, most of them need training to understand boundaries and to not be a pest.

>> alex: and so at what age do you think we should start training a puppy?

>>> well, i start in my program as young as eight weeks.

>> alex: really?

>>> yeah, absolutely.

>> alex: and they can pay attention and obey?

>>> yeah, for short periods of time.

Little sammy here started right around 10 weeks.

We started doing the basic sit down and stay.

Right from an early age, he was very vocal, very nippy, very excitable and had difficulty controlling his impulses.

We've been working a long time to really develop his skill set to be comfortable in the home, to be comfortable being left alone and not be a nuisance.

>> alex: they truly are like little babies.

>>> they can be.

That's the other challenge with little dogs.

A lot of people see these dogs as kind of a surrogate for having children.

And the empty nesters who want a loving dog.

They start carrying them around and holding them like babies and dressing them up.

That can create a whole other set of challenges.

These little guys, even though they're small, they're big dogs at heart.

They have all the needs of a big dog.

When they're coddled and really spoiled and always up high and grabbed away, you avoid behavior issues by just picking t up.

You're not teaching them anything.

They can become quite naughty.

They can become territorial aggressive.

I see a lot of these little guys being very guarded of their owners because they're always up in their lap.

They'll get really aggressive.

It's really important to recognize that size doesn't mean they're small children.

They really do have needs just like big dogs.

>> alex: yeah, and you can't just carry them around if your purse all day.

Because they'll get mean.

>>> well, they can, yeah.

And they really do have needs.

Just dressing them and keeping them in your purse isn't gonna fulfill your dog's life.

They need exercise.

They need to get out and play and interact with the environment and learn how to be social and well behaved and not just stuck in a purse.

>> alex: we were talking about sammy during the commercial.

Honestly, he was jumping up and down.

You see, he's kind of a handful.

How many sessions does it take for you to kind of make sure that the puppy listens to what you're saying and isn't as much of a handful?

>>> well, my program is five sessions.

I do in-home private training.

Certainly, you can take puppies to group classes.

I don't have success with that because i think puppies are so distracted by the other puppies that they don't learn.

I do private sessions in the home where the puppy is comfortable.

The people are there.

And we're also able to address the house behavior issues that happen in the home instead of at a puppy class where you're not dealing with house behavior issues.

On top of that, i provide a weekly puppy play session for all of the puppies for socialization.

That's important as well.

>> alex: can sammy, for example, when you put him down can he sit?

>>> absolutely.

He's got a whole skill set.

Don't you, sammy?

Sit, down.

Yes, good boy.

Yes, good boy.

He can even do cute little tricks, too.

Sammy, circle.

Yes, good boy.

Paw, good boy.

He's just adorable.

>> alex: i love, love, love that.

He is cute.

Only 8 months old.

And you've got him doing all sorts of tricks, emily.

That's very impressive.

Very, very impressive.

I don't have treats, sammy.

He's looking for those treats.

I love it.

Okay, well we're out of time.

I'm sure before you leave you want to warn everybody about not feeding them certain things while they're this little.

You don't want to give too man.

Just focus on giving treats when you're doing training.

They are gonna gain weight just like humans.

>> alex: and then you'll be doing a lot more right?

[laughter] >> alex: thanks so much.

We appreciate it.

Your owner is so lucky to have you.

Kisses,