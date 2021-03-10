Reading With Kids

Storytime has taken on a whole new meaning for kids.

Here's emily medalen.

(danielle sweeney, storytime leader) (nat) "alright, so... you guys are going to have to use your telescopes!

Did you bring your telescopes?

Yes!

Very good."

(emily medalen, kx news) storytime with miss danielle has become one of the most exciting parts of the week for some kids in the minot area.

(penny taylor, age 3) "it's fun."

(bet taylor, minot) "we come to see other kids, and read stories, and miss danielle is awesome, so we love all the music, and stories, and all the fun we have."

(medalen) beth taylor has been taking her kids to storytime at main street books for 2 years.

She says not only is it fun for them, she has noticed a difference in the way they interact with others.

(beth taylor, minot) "when we first came, she would sit on my lap, or sit by me.

Now, she gets out there, she's doing all the hand motions, she loves it.

It's definitely brought her out of her shell.

(medalen) the storytime leader feels that it's especially beneficial for kids who aren't in school yet, or who are home schooled.

(danielle sweeney, storytime leader) "for a lot of them, especially if they're only children, and their moms stay at home, this is one of the few places where they can interact with their peers."

(medalen) and when i asked what their favorite part is... (medalen) (nat) "why do you like to come to storytime?

(penny taylor, age 3) "okay, so, i like miss danielle's books."

(danielle sweeney, storytime leader) "honestly, it feeds my soul."

(medalen) ...along with feeding the minds and imaginations of all of the kids.

In minot, emily medalen, kx news."

Storytime at main street books is free and open to the public.

Visit myndnow.com for a link to their website to check out what days and times storytime is scheduled.

