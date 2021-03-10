Day 3 of Testimony in Treveno Campbell Trial

Today ... the trial continued for treveno campbell.

He's charged in the 2012 murder of memphis police officer ... martoiya lang.

Brandon: lang and her partner ... were both shot during a drug raid in northeast memphis.

Local 24's tish clark ... is live outside the shelby county justice center in downtown memphis tonight.

Tish ... what happened in court today?

Tish: prosecutors are still calling witnesses.

We are told only a few more witnesses...possibly three...will be called before the state rests.

Tish: it was an emotional start to day three of testimony as the state called another memphis police officer to testify.

Officer darryl dotson was there when officer lang was shot and killed.

Officer dotson was asked to describe every step he made that day when he went into the house.

He described the moment he came face to face with treveno campbell.

Darryl dotson/mpd officer: "the defendant identified...later identified as treveno campbell inside of the room with his weapon pointed toward the door and toward me."

Reginald henderson/prosecutor: "once you saw that what did you do in response?"

Darryl dotson/mpd officer: "i shot him."

Darryl dotson/mpd officer: "he fell to the floor and his weapon fell out of his hand.

And i yelled for someone to get lang out of the door."

Tish: officer dotson is one of the officers investigated by the tbi.

The defense claimed he had an inconsistent story.

Dotson broke down on the stand when he talked about officer lang.

His emotional testimony coming up at 6.

Live in downtown memphis tish clark local 24 news.

