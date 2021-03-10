DeSoto County Deputies Expected To Recover After Shooting

... katina rankin.

Brandon: and i'm brandon artiles.

Two desoto county sheriff's deputies are recovering after being shot.

Investigators say the gunman was a wanted serial robber.

Katina: these two men ... sergeant hunter garrett and k-9 deputy brandon hutchens ...were hit in the foot and chest respectively after nine last night in southaven.

Garrett is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

But hutchens remains at regional one tonight.

Brandon: authorities say the suspect ... 54- year-old kevin darnell washington ... carjacked a man last week in midtown memphis.

He was also wanted for robbing a delivery driver and then two businesses in an hour last night ..

All in desoto county.

Deputies believe he was planning to rob someone at kroger in southaven ... just before he was killed during a shootout.

Katina: local 24's brad broders is live in southaven where that shootout unfolded.

Brad?

Brad: brandon and katina - law enforcement leaders commended the bravery of those two deputies and others on scene here as bullets flew - which resulted in the first desoto county deputies to be shot in the line of duty in more than a decade.

Nats this cell phone video shows the dramatic moments last night as authorities said a wanted robber fired at law enforcement after this foot chase in this southaven parking lot.

A bullet hit desoto county sergeant hunter garrett in the foot - and went in k-9 deputy brandon hutchens chest body armor.

Sheriff bill rasco/desoto county sheriff's department :"pretty blessed today that we got the word from the doctor that hutch is going to make a full recovery and garrett is home today recovering."

Desoto county sheriff bill rasco ran on 90 minutes sleep today - after visiting both deputies early thursday morning at regional one in memphis.

Sergeant garrett is married and a six and a half year veteran - assigned to the d-e-a task force.

Deputy hutchens - is engaged and is the desoto county sheriff department's most experienced k-9 specialist.

Sheriff bill rasco/desoto county sheriff's department "both of them are outstanding young men who do a fine job, not only here but doing what they have to do in the community."

The m-b-i is investigating which officer fired the shot which killed the suspect - kevin darnell washington.

This afternoon - district attorney jon champion said law enforcement properly responded with the use of deadly force on the suspect.

Jon champion/desoto county district attorney: "when these officers made contact with him they very bravely and heroically as far as i'm concerned, they pursued him, confronted him, they were fired upon and returned fire as well as they should have and they ended the threat."

Brad: the mississippi bureau of investigation is conducting its own review of last night's shootout in this parking lot.

Counselors were brought in to assist law enforcement members shaken emotionally after the dramatic situation ended.

Reporting live in southaven - brad broders - local 24