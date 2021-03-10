Job Fair at the Seabee Base

Often time’s family members leave their careers to follow their loved ones in the military and finding a job isn't always instantaneous.

Often times family members leav- their careers to follow their - loved - ones in the military and findin- a job isn't always- instanteneous.- that's why the seabee base- hosted a job fair this morning- for those - family members looking for a- job....as well as for - transitioning - military members and retirees.- for those looking to leave the- navy, they may not know what- type of job - would be the perfect fit for- them.

- this job fair allows them to- meet with employers of all- kinds who are eager to take on- service members.- - these companies want to hire th- military.

That's- their main purpose of coming- here today is to hire the - military because they already - have the- qualifications and the training- and the discipline that's - needed.

They don't have to- train people like - they do when they come out of - the civilian world.

- - - - the seabee base hosts these - types of job fairs montly - - big changes are