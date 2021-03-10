4th Juror Seated In Derek Chauvin Trial

Jury selection in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd, resumed Wednesday morning, Christiane Cordero reports (2:16).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 10, 2021
Jury selection in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd, resumed Wednesday morning, Christiane Cordero reports (2:16).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 10, 2021
On Tuesday, three of the 12 jurors that will decide the fate of the former Minneapolis police officer were chosen, Christiane..