6:30 ...i'm chelsea helms. president donald trump signs an executive action today to investigate instances of voter fraud in the, election that elected him to the oval office.... press secretary sean spicer says trump belives as many as 5 million votes across the nation could be fraudulent, but as fox 4's brandon thompson reports, colorado election officials don't believe that's possible... < there has been voter fraud in colorado- but not at the scale claimed by the trump administration.

According to the secretary of state's office a single case was determined to be fraudulent in the last election and election officials believe, wide spread voter fraud on the scale of thousands or even hundreds just isn't possible.on twitter, the president identified three types of voter fraud he wants to investigate: voting in two states, non- citizens who vote, and ballots cast by the deceased..."we' re actually one of the founders of eric"the electronic registration information center, or eric, partners states data to check in on registered voters..."color ado uses both eric and the canvas crosscheck to review information to see if an individual is either registered or voting in more than one state."now that system is expanding, to include the deaths of registered voters"are there thousands of dead voters in colorado or the country?"i wouldn't believe that for a second"while dead and double voters seem unlikely, votes from non-citizens has a little more traction"that is one area where we do not have a way to verify a non-citizen with a driver's licensed will be flagged by the system, but for those without, the only thing stopping them is a oath claiming lawful citizenship"its important to note that in many cases, clerk and recorders prevent the attempt before it is ever successfully made""for at least two weeks after each election there's a group of folks who go through our records, they button up any outstanding questions for like signature verifications.

Just the labor costs alone are over two thousand dollars for those two weeks "through bipartisan signature, identification and ballot verification almost 1 thousand ballots were sent back in mesa county.

Then starts the multi week process of verifying the election and to redo that could be costlyboth reiner and secretary williams say mail in ballots help the state decipher fraud before votes are coined.

But colorado is just one of three state with mail in ballots meaning the other 47 many not be able to catch fraudulent ballots before election day std out > there have been the four convicted voter fraud cases from 20 -12 until the start of the 2016 election-- the last case convicted in mesa county was in the early 2000's when the former owner of "krex-tv" voted in colorado and illinois